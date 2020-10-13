Hyde-Smith weighs in on Supreme Court confirmation hearings

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s day two of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
She faces the Senate Judiciary Committee in a question and answer proceeding Tuesday. Barrett is expected to answer questions on many topics, one of them being her stance on the Affordable Care Act.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith tells WDAM that Barrett’s judicial philosophy could be a topic of discussion.
“Questions relating, are you a true Constitutionalist? That you interpret the law and apply it accordingly,'" said Hyde-Smith.
She said that won’t be the only topic brought up in the hearings.
“You know, how do you refrain from your emotions or your religious background getting involved in your decisions...because it’s been a big to do about how faithful and religious she is and, you know, I don’t know when that became a bad thing, but I’m very excited about it," said Hyde-Smith.
The senator says she hopes the hearings go over more smoothly than those of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.
“Leave politics out of this. Put the civics to the test. Put the civics to work, and let the process happen in the way and in the manner that it’s supposed to be with respect,” said Hyde-Smith.
However, she said that may not be the case.
“They are going to shred her to pieces,” said Hyde-Smith. “They are going to say so many things about her. They’re going to say things about her family and, you know, it’s sad that we have come to that, but I think that she is prepared for it. She’s prepared for it mentally. I think she has her family prepared for it.”
The hearings will continue Wednesday with another question and answer proceeding.
