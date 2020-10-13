HPSD Foundation donates 10k to help with early learning, literacy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District Foundation presented two $5,000 checks Tuesday during the school district’s meeting.
Funds donated to the Hattiesburg Early Learning Collaborative will help the team with professional development incentives for teachers, special events and recognitions.
Jerome Brown, president of the Hattiesburg Public School District Foundation, also gifted a check to United Way of Southeast Mississippi. Money donated will go towards the organization’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Brown says the book gifting program gifts free books to children from birth to age five in the Hattiesburg Public School District area.
“Anytime you have additional needs, that’s where we come in,” Brown said. “The foundation comes in to support those types of needs that otherwise the school district couldn’t pay for. So, it’s vitally important that those things like literacy and reading and early learning comprehension is very important so, the foundation’s mission is to support that, and we have a lot of partners that help do that.”
Brown say grant money they received from the Pi Beta Phi Foundation at Southern Miss helped make these donations possible.
