House District 87 candidates speak ahead of election

Matthew Conoly: “Well, I think Mississippians are looking for a little more common sense from regular, down-to-earth, everyday people in who they have in their representative body in Jackson. I am a career public school teacher in the area, and I’ve used this classroom background to help put together a plan that really sets up a beneficial future for everyone. We want more oversight and transparency in the way our tax dollars are used in Jackson. We look at our public education system, and we want one that benefits our entire student body through things like increased access to vocational training for students who aren’t college bound, and lastly, Mississippians want a government that will help support local businesses to keep more of our tax dollars and revenue in the state as opposed to seeing it go out of state. Bottom line, the reason I’m getting into this election is I’m trying to put together things that will benefit all but favor none.”