Deadline approaching for county, municipal COVID-19 reimbursement applications

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline for county and municipal governments to apply for COVID-19 relief from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is only two days away.
Local governments must apply for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program by Thursday.
The state legislature allocated $70 million in CARES Act funds for MEMA to reimburse counties and municipalities for COVID-19 expenses.
To date, 81 counties and 221 municipalities have applied, with 52 counties and 75 municipalities having been approved. According to MEMA, the projected reimbursements amount to $36,277,513.
MEMA must approve of the application and specific project in order for the county or municipality to be reimbursed.
Local governments in the Pine Belt that have applied for reimbursement for approved projects include:
- Collins: $60,569.27.
- Jefferson Davis County: $261,202.03.
- Prentiss: $25,319.17.
- Jones County: $1,021,995.10.
- Ellisville: $104,181.01.
- Laurel: $434,243.69.
- Lamar County: $656,377.84.
- Hattiesburg: $1,077,153.88.
- Purvis: $50,942.83.
- Sumrall: $33,282.65.
- Perry County: $224,546.62.
- New Augusta: $15,083.76.
- Wayne County: $361,190.50.
- Waynesboro: $118,117.09.
The dollar amounts approved for these projects are the maximum amount each county or municipality is eligible to receive.
Other local governments in the Pine Belt that have applied include Covington County, Forrest County, Petal, Bay Springs, Jasper County, Bassfield, Soso, Lumberton, Beaumont and State Line.
MEMA encourages local governments to apply for CARES Act funds before the deadline as money must be obligated by Nov. 30.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.