Pine Belt Prep Football-Week VI-Roundup II

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WDAM) - Austin Samples scored five times Saturday, rushing for four touchdowns and returning an interception for a fifth, to lead Picayune High School to a 49-38 Region 4-5A victory over visiting Hattiesburg High School.
Hattiesburg quarterback Jordan Willis kept the Tigers in the game, throwing for three touchdowns and running for a fourth, all in the second half.
But after 7-7 and 14-14 ties in the first half, the Tigers couldn’t keep pace with the Maroon Tide, which scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 47 seconds of the first half to create the cushion Hattiesburg would chase the rest of the game.
After Picayune quarterback Isaac Hickman scored on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter for a 21-14 lead, Hattiesburg promptly fumbled away the football at the Tide’s 9-yard line with 47 seconds to play in the half.
That turned out to be more than enough time for Samples to score on a 1-yard run and push the Tide to a 28-14 halftime lead.
For the game, Samples would score on a trio of 1-yard runs as well as a 74-yard shot through the middle. He took his interception back 61 yards for a score.
Dawson Underwood finished off the Tide’s scoring with a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Chanse Duckworth kept the Tigers even in the first half, scoring on a 65-run to tie the game 7-7 and then answering with a 7-yard run to even the score at 14s.
Willis stepped up in the second half, cutting the Tide’s lead to 28-20 on a 77-yard touchdown pass to Jermel Ford.
Willis threw touchdown passes of 29 yards and 20 yards to Josh Jones in the third quarter and fourth quarter, respectively, and then capped the game’s scoring on a 1-yard run.
Picayune (6-0, 3-0) will host Long Beach High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bearcats (1-5, 1-2) lost 28-7 to Pearl River Central High School Thursday night.
Hattiesburg (3-3, 1-2) will host Pearl River Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Blue Devils (3-3, 1-2) took down Long Beach High School 28-7 Thursday night.
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WDAM) - Offense and defense split scoring duties evenly Thursday night as the Blue Devils picked up their initial Region 4-5A victory of the season.
Brady Johnson returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and Xavier Lockhart followed suit, taking another errant pass back 18 yards for a score.
Destin Coleman and Ty Herring each cracked the 100-yard mark and rushed for a touchdown run. Coleman pocked up 144 yards in 12 carries and Herring added 101 yards on 10 carries.
The Blue Devils (3-3, 1-2) will visit D.I Patrick Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Hattiesburg High School. The Tigers (3-3, 1-2) fell 49-38 Saturday at Picayune High School.
BRANDON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Panthers scored all the points they’d need on a first-quarter touchdown run by Jeremiah Robinson and Petal went on to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Panthers picked up their first Region 3-6A victory, as Micah Cherry and Jackson Allen hooked up on a third-quarter touchdown pass and Blake Roberts iced the win with an interception return for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Cherry also came up with an interception.
Petal limited the Bulldogs (2-4. 0-2) to 165 yards total yards.
Brandon quarterback Doby Bartling went 6-of-13 for 59 yards with two interceptions. Nate Blount IV led the Bulldogs with 61 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Petal (3-3, 1-2) will host Northwest Rankin High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars (5-1, 3-0) defeated George County High School 56-27 Thursday.
SEBASTOPOL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Quandarius Hubbard ran for 158 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and added a 2-point conversion run as the Pirates logged their second consecutive victory.
Javeon Gordon, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown, also ran for 66 yards and a score on eight carries for the Pirates. Marcus Baggett added 52 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and also punched in a 2-point conversion run.
All told, the Pirates rushed for 280 yards in the Region 4-1A contest.
Sebastopol quarterback Jaden Mann completed 8-of-17 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He also ran for 63 yards on 15 carries.
David Williams ran for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven carries for the Bobcats. Makarious Michaels ran for 56 yards on nine carries and added another 29 yards on his single catch.
Jacob Williams returned a fumble for a touchdown, caught two passes for 44 yards and also caught a 2-point conversion pass. Jahiem Johnson led the Bobcats with five catches for 94 yards.
The Pirates will host Sacred Heart High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders (0-5, 0-4) lost 34-14 Friday to Leake County High School.
