296 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi, 33 in the Pine Belt

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 105,000 since the outbreak started in the spring.
MSDH reported 296 COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state total to 105,228 cases and 3,101 deaths.
Of the 296 new cases, 33 were reported in the Pine Belt.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 12,189 COVID-19 cases and 342 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 878 cases, 25 deaths
- Forrest: 2,831 cases, 76 deaths
- Greene: 426 cases, 17 deaths
- Jasper: 637 cases, 11 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 377 cases, 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,708 cases, 81 deaths
- Lamar: 1,997 cases, 37 deaths
- Marion: 914 cases, 42 deaths
- Perry: 460 cases, 21 deaths
- Wayne: 956 cases, 21 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 90,577 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 904,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
