Mississippi State struggles in 24-2 loss to Kentucky

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - No offensive points, six interceptions, and 3-for-17 on third down conversions is not what the air raid offense usually looks like, but that was the case for MSU on Saturday.
The defense held strong, allowing only 157 yards of Kentucky offense, but the story was the Bulldogs' inability to convert. K.J. Costello was benched for Will Rogers in hope of a spark, but the Bulldogs received no such jolt of energy with the change. Whatever isn’t working right now, Mike Leach says it isn’t as big an issue on the practice field.
“We practice better than we play," Leach said. "On offense in particular. We just have to get to that point, and get it to translate to the field.”
