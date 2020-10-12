Mississippi State struggles in 24-2 loss to Kentucky

Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) catches a touchdown pass as Mississippi State's Esaias Furdge defends during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (Source: (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston))
By Michael Dugan | October 11, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 9:17 AM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - No offensive points, six interceptions, and 3-for-17 on third down conversions is not what the air raid offense usually looks like, but that was the case for MSU on Saturday.

The defense held strong, allowing only 157 yards of Kentucky offense, but the story was the Bulldogs' inability to convert. K.J. Costello was benched for Will Rogers in hope of a spark, but the Bulldogs received no such jolt of energy with the change. Whatever isn’t working right now, Mike Leach says it isn’t as big an issue on the practice field.

“We practice better than we play," Leach said. "On offense in particular. We just have to get to that point, and get it to translate to the field.”

