5 Mississippi counties reporting damage from Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has released preliminary damage reports for counties impacted by Hurricane Delta.
Delta made landfall near Creole, La. on Friday as a Category 2 hurricane before moving across Louisiana and Mississippi. Two deaths related to the storm have been reported in Louisiana.
Since the storm hit, five Mississippi counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA.
The worst damage from the storm was reported in Adams County, where 27 homes and one business in total were impacted while three homes were destroyed.
In Jefferson County one home was destroyed and a mobile home was also damaged.
Damage to homes, businesses and public utilities were reported in Claiborne, Lincoln and Wilkinson counties. Wilkinson County also reported 14 public roads sustained minor damage.
MEMA confirmed Delta spawned an EF-0 tornado in Franklin County, but no damage was reported.
In addition to damage to homes and businesses, Delta knocked out power for thousands of Mississippians as it moved through the state.
According to MEMA, damage in affected areas is still be assessed.
