Miss. McDonald’s restaurants raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Like many charities, the Ronald McDonald House has struggled to get donations because of the pandemic, which is why Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants are offering a few new ways to support the nonprofit.
McDonald’s launched its “Sleeves for Support” and “Round-Up” campaigns Monday, hoping to offset donation losses during the pandemic. The franchises are selling drink sleeves and asking customers to round up their payment to the nearest dollar.
Jessica Neely, a local McDonalds General Manager, says her job with the company involves more than just serving food.
“I personally have been to the Ronald McDonald House as a volunteer and it’s a nonprofit organization and basically they help families when their children are in the hospital to kind of just stay together,” Neely said.
She and her co-workers often volunteer their time to help Ronald McDonald House Charities that offer free housing near hospitals to families with children in treatment. But many Ronald McDonald Houses had to close their doors to new patients and families during the pandemic.
“We’ve definitely noticed a shortage in donations, just because of course, our lobbies have been down so that the customers can’t actually come in and donate change and the change shortage," Neely said. "Just so many things have affected us during the pandemic.”
The Round-Up campaign encourages people to round their payment up to the nearest dollar.
“You can round up your change, of course with the change shortage going on right now the easiest thing is just to round up to the nearest dollar and you can donate that way," Neely said. “Or you can also do a $1, $2 or $5 donation and that will go directly to the Ronald McDonald House Charity as well.”
The Sleeves for Support campaign is selling drink sleeves for $5.
“The sleeve fits perfectly on any McDonald’s cup," Neely said. "And they can purchase it in the drive-thru, in the lobbies that are open, they can purchase it through take out as well.”
All donations from the campaigns go directly to the closest Ronald McDonald House, located in Jackson.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.