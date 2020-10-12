Hattiesburg’s Pink Monday honors breast cancer survivors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Breast cancer survivors were honored during the Pink Monday parade in downtown Hattiesburg.
This year, the Pink Monday event moved from the city park to the streets due to COVID-19.
The parade started at Hawkins Elementary School and finished at Town Square Park.
“It was so nice. I thought with the virus no one was going to show up, but my heart is so thrilled with the participants that have been doing this parade,” said Regertha Jenkins, a breast cancer survivor. “This is our seventh year doing Pink Monday, and I’m just so thankful and we’re blessed to have all the people show up.”
Jenkins wanted to remind women to get their annual mammogram.
