Former Lumberton hospital building to become nonprofit benefiting veterans

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A nonprofit is forming in Lumberton that will aid veterans and help them get the care they might need.
“We want to bring some good to the city of Lumberton, to help our veterans that need help," said Army veteran Bernadette Martinez.
Martinez is planning on turning the old hospital in Lumberton into a nonprofit organization to help homeless veterans.
“It’ll be a place for them to come have a cup of coffee, a donut, a hot cup of soup if it’s cold outside," Martinez said. "They don’t have a place or shelter, they can come here, talk to one another, talk to someone who knows how you feel and knows what you’ve been through.”
Being a veteran herself, Martinez says this is something she has dreamed of doing this for a very long time.
“These people need help; our veterans need help,” Martinez said. “That’s what this is all about. It’s all about helping our veterans.”
To help raise money for renovations on the building, it’s currently operating as a Haunted House.
“It really fits the building don’t ya think," Martinez said.
Marinez says they will be having various fundraisers to help fund the nonprofit.
“We have to try to do fundraisers, because as you can see, the building needs a lot of work and a lot of time," Martinez said.
There is not an official name or project timeline for the nonprofit currently.
Haunted House tickets are $15. Hours of operation are Friday through Saturday 7:00 p.m. until midnight, Sundays 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
