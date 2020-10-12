Extra Table launches “Yolks on You” challenge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra Table is holding a “Yolks on You” competition to help raise funds to feed hungry Mississippians.
To participate, you accept the challenge, record a video of smashing an egg on your head, post your video at extratable.org and donate.
Extra Table launched in 2009 by well-known restaurateur Robert St. John and is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of Mississippians by fundraising in order to stock food pantries and soup kitchens across the state.
Throughout the 2020 football season, Extra Table will be participating and leveraging fundraising events during their fall Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.