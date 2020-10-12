Big cool down coming later this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will clear out as we go into the afternoon. Highs will be warm as we top out in the upper 80s to near 90.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the mid-60s overnight.
Skies will be nice and sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-50s. A big cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday. This will drop our temperatures 10 to 15 degrees. Highs on Friday will only be in the low 70s, so it will be a bit cool for those Friday night football games.
By Saturday morning, lows will fall into the mid-40s area wide.
This weekend is looking nice with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s.
