Authorities identify homicide victim and the person suspected of stealing and killing her unborn child

Charges filed in Okla. over death of fetus; charges pending in Texas over death of baby’s mom

Authorities identify homicide victim and the person suspected of stealing and killing her unborn child
Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, died Oct. 9 in her home in New Boston, Texas, after her unborn child was forcibly removed from her body. Oklahoma authorities have arrested Taylor Parker as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of the child. Charges are pending in Texas over Hancock's death. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | October 12, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 6:13 PM

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after her unborn child was taken from her.

[ RELATED: Texas woman dies after baby forcibly removed from her womb ]

Mourners have created this memorial outside the house in New Boston, Texas, where 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock died Oct. 9 when someone forcibly took her unborn child.
Mourners have created this memorial outside the house in New Boston, Texas, where 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock died Oct. 9 when someone forcibly took her unborn child. (Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)

They also have identified the 27-year-old woman suspected of killing the mother and her fetus.

Police found 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock dead Friday when they were called to her residence on Austin Street in New Boston, Texas. Her baby had been removed from her body.

Now Oklahoma authorities are holding Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of the child.

They say Parker arrived by ambulance at the hospital in Idabel, Okla., claiming her baby was not breathing.

The child died.

Charges in connection with Hancock’s death are pending in Texas.

Violent attack on pregnant woman

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.