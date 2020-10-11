VisitHATTIESBURG kicks off third annual Restaurant Week Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - VisitHattiesburg will be partnering with local restaurants this week as they kick off the third annual Restaurant Week Monday.
Restaurant Week is expected to attract food lovers from around the region and support sales for Hub City eateries.
The theme for this year’s Restaurant Week is OctoberFEAST.
More than 35 restaurants in the city will feature Restaurant Week exclusive specials along with restaurant favorites from Monday through Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
“Culinary tourism is a growing market, and Hattiesburg’s food scene continues to gain momentum and popularity. In HBURG, good food is a way of life, and this promotional week gives VisitHATTIESBURG one more opportunity to showcase this sector of tourism while providing support to our restaurants,” Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG, said.
Downtown Hattiesburg and Newpointe Shopping Center will host Culinary Crawls during Restaurant Week on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Culinary Crawls will have stops at The Porter, Fairly’s Wings, Art of Roux food truck at Southern Prohibition Brewery and Blu Jazz Café, and in West Hattiesburg, Half Shell Oyster House, South Mouth Deli and Smallcakes have partnered to offer a take-out Culinary Crawl on Wednesday.
Details on tickets for each Culinary Crawls event are available on visithburg.org/eatlocal or Eventbrite.
“The hospitality industry has been hit especially hard during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the many challenges, locally-owned restaurants and small businesses are currently facing, VisitHATTIESBURG felt it was important to continue this annual event. We want to share creative menus ideas from local restaurants while encouraging patrons to responsibly support local businesses,” Dorsey said.
Promotional items were given to participating restaurants to display during Restaurant Week, including bill inserts and themed coasters.
Customers are encouraged to share Restaurant Week meals on social media by using the hashtag, #EatHBURG, as they will be entered to win daily giveaways.
The highlight of this year’s Restaurant Week will be the launch of the new HATTIES[BURGER] Trail that will highlight local eateries offering a hamburger on their regular menu.
HATTIES[BURGER] is an ideal socially distant activity for friends and family to enjoy some leisure time.
More details will be shared soon about the trail and official stops.
A Foodie Guide that showcases the week’s feature menu items and is divided by districts for visitors and locals can plan meals throughout the Hub City, is available to view here.
