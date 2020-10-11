Robbery at Chappell Hill Grocery and Restaurant leaves cashier stunned

Petal, Miss. (WDAM) - We continue coverage on the robbery at Chappell Hill Grocery and Restaurant in Petal, Ms.
The robbery took place at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10th.
“The scariest moment of it all was when he looked at me and said ‘Don’t move,'” says Taylor Carlisle, who is a cashier at the grocery store.
What was supposed to be a normal day at work for Taylor Carlisle, turned into what she says is a frightening encounter.
Carlisle walks us through the encounter she had with the robber.
“He got out of the vehicle came inside while I had another customer,” said Carlisle. “He got behind her in line. Once she went outside, he came to the counter, and he asked me if I had a sim card for an AT&T phone. I said no. He walked out.”
Carlisle tells us she found that strange and proceeded to look out of the window for that man. She says once the other customer left the parking lot, the man barged back into the store, demanding money.
“He got back out of the vehicle, came inside and, this time, he came in and he said, ‘Don’t do anything stupid, but I need all of the money in your register.’ So, I opened the register, handed him all of the money. I said ‘That’s it?’ He looked at me and said, ‘Don’t move,’ and ran out of the door,” Carlisle said.
Carlisle describes the suspect’s vehicle as a silver Toyota. She says this part of Petal is usually a quiet place, that’s why she’s so surprised a robbery took place at the grocery store.
We were able to obtain surveillance images of the suspect from the Petal Police Department and the suspect was wearing a red jacket and a black Adidas t-shirt.
If you have any information on the robbery, you can contact the Petal Police Department at (601) 544-5331.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.