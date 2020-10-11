Petal police searches for Chappell Hill robbery suspect

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is asking the public in helping them find the suspect involved in the robbery that happened at a local grocery store Saturday.
The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Delbrico Deunta McCoy, of Forrest County, according to PPD Detective Michael Crawford.
McCoy’s last known address was on Lincoln Road in the Mount Olive community of Covington County and was last seen traveling in a silver Toyota car.
Around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, McCoy went into the Chappell Hill grocery store and demanded money from the store’s cashier.
According to Crawford, McCoy pointed to a weapon on his hip and told the cashier, “Don’t do anything stupid. Just give me all the money.”
Once McCoy got the money from the cashier, he fled the scene by going into the passenger seat of the silver Toyota.
If anyone has information on McCoy’s whereabouts, contact PPD at (601) 544-5331.
