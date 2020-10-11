Perry County remembers Sheriff Carlos W. Herring

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Longtime Perry County Sheriff Carlos W. Herring passed away Saturday.
Herring, a well-known member of the community, was the longest-serving sheriff in the history of Perry County. He served 20 years from 1998 to 2008.
County officials remember him as a leader, co-worker, friend, and community man.
“He meant a lot to the community, people here loved him, loved him enough to give him 20 years of serving this job and I commend him for that because this is a tough job and times and for him to do 20 years and give his service to the people of Perry County is amazing,” said current Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.
“You did not know where the Sheriff was going to pop up at. He was everywhere all different times of the day, of the night, the weekend, but he was a big fixture in our community and again his legacy is going to go on for quite some time,” added Judge Tim Odom.
Herring was a mentor to many in Perry County, including Nobles and Odom. Odom says Herring’s legacy lives on in the success of the community and those he worked with.
“It was very obvious that he loved his county. He loved the employees of his department,” said Odom.
Nobles remembers when he applied to be a deputy for Herring. He says he is grateful for the opportunity to be in law enforcement and for the guidance from Herring.
“When I started... I was 21 years old, looked like a 12-year-old and he gave me an application and had me write out the reasons I wanted to be a deputy," said Nobles. And I can remember I wrote out a page and a half of the reasons why I wanted to be a deputy and at the end of it, I told that I wanted to make my way to the top one day."
Nobles says he is thankful he was able to learn from Herring.
"When I was actually elected Sheriff, he came to me in the office and gave me that, gave me my application from the first day I wrote all that,” said Nobles.
“I reckon some of the best advice he ever given to me that I never forgot was he came to me and he said, ‘Judge, always remember this: Some of these people we can’t make change, we can only help them change,’ and I kinda took that to heart," Odom said.
Nobles says he was touched by the love and care people left on the Sheriff’s Office post about Herring’s passing.
“Even in the last moments I got to see him… He told me that he was proud of me and told me that he loved me,” Nobles said.
The courthouse flag is flying half-mast in honor of Sheriff Carlos Herring.
Visitation and for Sheriff Herring will be on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m., and the funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Both the visitation and funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church of Beaumont.
