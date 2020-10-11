Patchy fog leads to sunny skies Monday in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We could see some patchy fog early Monday morning but in the afternoon expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.
For Tuesday into Thursday expect mainly sunny days and with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
By Thursday night into Friday, a rather strong cold front will move through the area with sunny skies for Friday afternoon into the weekend.
Highs will be in the lower 70s on Friday and Saturday and in the mid-70s Sunday. Lows will be in the mid-40s on Saturday morning and in the upper 40s on Sunday morning.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.