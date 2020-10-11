Jones Co. supervisors looking into courthouse improvements

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Board of Supervisors are looking into improving the interior to the Laurel and Ellisville courthouses.
Supervisors approved to move forward with a proposed indoor beautification project and will have a team evaluate both courthouses and look into necessary upgrades needed.
“Susan Vincent, who is the former Mayor of Laurel, and Diane Mullins, who is an interior designer, they are both going to work together to look at different possible projects for Laurel and Ellisville Courthouse and they’re going to bring back to the board different ideas and also possible cost estimates for that,” CAO & Board Attorney Danielle Ashley said.
The supervisors are also looking into the removal of two magnolia trees outside the Laurel courthouse.
“We’re going to have an arborist do a study on the two trees to look at the health and vitality of the trees and that will be submitted to the department of archives and history for their consideration,” Ashley said.
