Hydrant testing in Hattiesburg this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Beginning Monday, the Hattiesburg Fire Department will begin annual testing on all fire hydrants across the city.
The testing will be handled in accordance to requirements by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.
“This testing assesses the pressure and flow of every hydrant located in the city limits of Hattiesburg,” said Samantha McCain, chief communications officer. “Residents in these areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic detours during this time, as well as low-water pressure or discolored water.”
McCain said the low pressure, detours and discoloration were the typical side effects of hydrants being flushed during testing.
Residents who experience loss of service or an elongated time of low pressure or discolored water should call (601) 545-4500.
A list of frequently asked questions and a weekly schedule of test sites, updated each Friday, is accessible at http://www.hattiesburgms.com/news-updates/hattiesburg-fire-department-conducts-annual-hydrant-testing/.
This information will also be accessible on both the city and the fire department’s Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/CityofHattiesburg and www.facebook.com/Hattiesburgfiredept).
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why is my water pressure low?
A: Your water pressure may be low due to the flushing of fire hydrants, which lowers the water pressure in the area that is being tested. This issue will be resolved once flushing is completed.
Q: Why is my water discolored?
A: Water discoloration or turbid water is caused by the stirring of sedimentation in the water main when hydrants are flushed.
Q: What should I do if my residence has discolored water?
A: Run faucets within your home for a few minutes or until the water becomes clear.
Q: If water is discolored, is it safe for consumption?
A: Yes. The discoloration is caused by harmless mineral deposits that settle in the water main and are stirred during the flushing activity.
Q: Is it OK to wash laundry when water is discolored?
A: No. Please run all water inside the home for approximately 15 minutes or until the water clears. You should check water clarity by capturing a sample from the washing machine in a clear glass or container. If water is cloudy or discolored, please do not wash laundry. If your clothes become discolored due to cloudy water, do not put them in the drier. First, run a cycle of water through your machine and rewash discolored clothes.
Week of Oct. 12
- S 19th Avenue
- S 20th Avenue
- S 21st Avenue
- S 22nd Avenue
- S 23rd Avenue
- S 24th Avenue
- S 25th Avenue
- Camp Street
- Mamie Street
- Adeline Street
- Hardy Street, from McLeod Street to Xavier Street
- Xavier Street
- McLeod Street
- San Antonio Street
- Orange Street
- West Street
- St Joseph Street
- Dearborne Street
- St Paul Street
- Dauphin Street
- Forrest Street (West of McLeod Street)
- Tennessee Street
- Capital Street
- Cooper Street
- West Pine Street from Hardy Street to 4th Avenue
- 1st Avenue
- 2nd Avenue
- 3rd Avenue
- 4th Avenue
- Corinne Street (4th Avenue to Hardy Street)
- Adeline Street (4th Avenue to Hardy Street)
- Mamie Street (4th Avenue to Hardy Street)
- Xavier Street
- Classic Drive
- Golf Course Road
- W Hills Drive
- Breckinridge Drive
- US 49, North of I-59
- Rawls Springs Loop Road
- Classic Drive
- Blackwell Boulevard
- Elizabeth Avenue
- Rebecca Avenue
- Hall Avenue
- Katie Avenue
- Campbell Loop
- Campbell Drive
- Service Drive
- Barkley Road
- Edwards Street
- McCall Street
- Lurlyne Street
- Longino Road
- Collins Road
- Rouse Road
- Dixie Pine Road
- Shelby Street
- Langston Road
- Johnston Street
- James Street
- Orchard Street
- Millpond Drive
- WSF Tatum Drive
- Bonhomie Road
- Ralston Road
- James Street
- Hood Road
- Tatum Road
- Stepts Avenue
- Academy Drive
- W. L. Runnels
- Hwy 98, E. Service Dr.
- Arena Drive
- Hwy 49, South of Elks Lake Road
- Old Airport Road
- N Chancellor Road
- S Chancellor Road
- N Washington Avenue
- S Washington Avenue
- N Hattiesburg Street
- S Hattiesburg Street
- Cox Street
- Herrin Avenue
- Deas Avenue
- Beverly Hills Road
- The Reserve at Longpoint Apartments (formerly The Crowne)
- The Cottages
- W 4th Street
- Quinn Street
- Pearl Street
- Lakeview Road
- Glendale Avenue
- Old Hwy 42
- Aztec Street
- Stanley Street
- Bouie Street
- River Avenue
- Fairley Street
- Alpha Street
- Beta Street
- Mobile Street
- E 4th Street
- E 5th Street
- E 6th Street
- E 7th Street
- E 8th Street
- E 9th Street
- E10th Street
- E. Pine Street
- E. 2nd Street
- E. Front Street
- Briarfield Street
- Newman Street
- Buschman Street
- Elm Street
- Ash Street
- Main Street
- River Avenue
- E. Hardy Street
- Plum Street
- Martha Street
- Unetta Street
- Edna Street
- Irene Street
- N. Tipton Street
- Jersey Street
- Currie Street
- Oak Street
- Davis Street
- Lee Street
- Morgan Street
- Clarke Street
- Scott Street
- Graveline Street
- Red Street
- Redus
- Geneva Street
- Heiddle Street
- Allen Street
- Atlanta Street
- Byron Street
- Smalling Drive
- Roosevelt Street
- Felder Place
- Sunset Drive
- Eagle Walk Drive
- Clayton Place
- Championship Lane
- Longue Vue Drive
- Black and Gold Boulevard
- Julienne Place
- Austin Avenue
- Commerce Drive
- Westover Drive
- Park Place
- Coca Cola Blvd
- Carlisle Drive
- Hwy 98, from I-59 to Wesley Circle
- Lundy Lane
- Grand Drive
- Doleac Drive
- Brookwood Lane
- Cassandra Apartments
- North 39th Avenue
- Mable Street
- Montague Boulevard
- Eagle Flatts Drive
- The Grand Movie Theatre
- West 4th Street
- Mark 6 Apartments
- Eagle Drive
- Point O’Woods Apartments
- Windsor Drive
- Hardy St, from N 31st Avenue to Hwy 49
- Estelle Street
- Chevy Chase Drive
- Marie Street
- West Adeline Street
- Carter Drive
- S 29th Avenue
- Velma Avenue
- S 30th Avenue
- Service Drive
- S 31st Avenue
- S 37th Avenue
- S 36th Avenue
- S 35th Avenue
- Arlington Loop
- S 40th Avenue
- Sharmont Drive
- Belfort Drive
- Delond Place
- Bellair Drive
- Berkshire Drive
- Briarcliff Drive
- Kensington Drive
- Wellington Circle
- Manchester Road
- Chesterfield Road
- Chelsea Place
- West Mamie Street
- Home Depot
- O’Ferral Street
- Churchill Street
- Thornhill Drive
- Timberton Drive
- St. Andrews Drive
- Saint Annes Drive
- Glenn Eagles Drive
- Troon Circle
- Alexander Drive
- Sandalwood Drive
- Sangria Drive
- Candlewick Drive
- Southaven Drive
- Oakleigh Drive
- Danbury Lane
- Natalie Lane
- Carrie Road
- S 34th Avenue (inside Innswood subdivision)
- Wheeless Circle
- Kirkwood Drive
- Waterford Drive
- 40th Place Subdivision
- Merianne Drive
- Lesley Lane
- South 40th (South of Lincoln Rd.)
- S 28th Avenue
- S 28th Extension
- Mcinnis Loop
- WSF Tatum Drive
- Broadway Drive
- Pinehills Drive
- Westminster Drive
- Cambridge Drive
- Hope Street
- St Claire Parkway
- Courtney Circle
- Sherwood Drive
- Woodshire Drive
- Victoria Drive
- Lamar Boulevard
- Office Park Drive
- Willow Lake Lane
- Hwy 98 East of Lamar Blvd, Hegwood Rd
- Lincoln Road Extension
- Pioneer Road South
- Pioneer Road East
- Liberty Place
- Market Court
- Gravel Pit Road
- 98th Place Boulevard
- King Road
- Old Highway 11
- Warrior Drive
- Blue Ribbon Drive
- Turtle Creek Crossing
- Turtle Creek Drive
- Cross Creek Parkway
- Shadow Lake Drive
- Callaway Court
- Calcutta Cove
- Shadow Ridge Road
- Edgewood Drive
- Wedgewood Trace
- Wedgewood Circle
- Brookwood Terrace
- Longwood Terrace
- Lakewood Drive
- Fairfield Drive
- E Hospital Drive
- Weathersby Road
- Galloway Boulevard
- Franklin Road
- Cottage Drive
- Turtle Crossing
- Creekside Manor
- Hamlet Drive
