Hub City man arrested for meth possession in Eatonville

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest warrant was served in Forrest County Friday when a man was arrested on drug possession.
According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Scott Lees, Timothy Shane Moss, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested by Metro Narcotics agents in Eatonville.
Moss was arrested on an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance: Methamphetamine.
Moss was transported and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
