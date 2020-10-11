Hattiesburg child reported missing reunited with family

Mike Conley Jr. arrested, charged with kidnapping, grand larceny auto, DUI child endangerment

Mike Conley Jr. of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged Saturday with kidnapping, grand theft auto and DUI child endangerment. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Tim Doherty | October 11, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 11:11 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 58-year-old Hattiesburg man is in Forrest County Jail facing multiple charges related to a carjacking that triggered a missing/endangered child alert.

Mike Conley Jr., aka “Ice Mike,” was taken into custody at the intersection of U.S. 49 and William Carey Parkway just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a release from the Hattiesburg Police Department said.

A 3-year-old, Yrhyness Turner, of Hattiesburg, who had been the subject of a missing/endangered child alert, was found safe inside the vehicle and was reunited with his mother a short time later.

Conley was charged with kidnapping, grand larceny auto, DUI-3rd offense and DUI-child endangerment.

