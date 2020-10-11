Dixie Electric Power Association lending helping hand

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 16-man crew from Dixie Electric Power Association left Sunday morning to lend a helping hand in restoring electricity to thousands affected by Hurricane Delta.
The line workers will assist Southwest Mississippi Electric Power Association restore power to their service area.
Headquartered in Lorman, Southwest Mississippi Electric services more than 25,000 meters over a nine-county area. More than 22,500 Southwest members lost power during the storm, or about 88 percent of their customers.
Damage was reported as extensive, with broken poles and large trees on power lines. After the first day of work, 19,415 Southwest members remained without power and a request was made for assistance.
In addition to the crew, Dixie Electric sent bucket trucks, a track machine and other support vehicles.
This wasn’t the first time that Dixie Electric had lent assistance to a fellow association during a very active 2020 hurricane season. Crews from Dixie Electric traveled to Louisiana after Hurricane Laura and Alabama after Hurricane Sally.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Covington, Clarke, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Perry and Wayne counties.
