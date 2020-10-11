Cruisers enjoy last full day of Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The skies on Saturday afternoon were clear, with a nice windy breeze blowing in from the Gulf of Mexico as cruisers soaked in the final hours of Cruisin' the Coast.
Oscar Geeslin, believes every car has a story. And for 12 years, Geeslin has brought his 1970 convertible to Cruisin’ sharing his story along the way.
“This car I bought for my son in 1985 when he graduated from high school. So 20 years later, four kids, and it’s sitting under a tree covered up with some blankets, all the pieces," said Geeslin. "And he said ‘dad I’m going to sell my car’ and I said, well sell it to me. It cost me twice as much to buy it from him than it did when I bought it originally.”
Chad Davis and his father, Doug Davis, are also visiting the Gulf Coast. And despite their worries of rainy weather, they bought Chad’s muscle car and Doug’s classic truck all the way from Iowa.
“We didn’t know about the hurricane, but it’s been good," said Chad Davis. "This morning, driving down through the sand, it looked like snow. It reminded me of home kind of.”
The rain stayed away during the afternoon, allowing for a concert and car show to close out Cruisin’ the Coast on a sunny Saturday.
“We hate it’s over because it’s been really nice. We were worried about the storm, but it all worked out good," said Geeslin. "We only got a little sprinkle the day before yesterday afternoon sitting here. It might have been the morning, and then of course the rain last night, but everything else was fine. Just beautiful weather and all.”
