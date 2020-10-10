Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM Chief Meteorologist Nick Lilja

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM’s own Chief Meteorologist Nick Lilja.
When not pondering isobars and eye-wall circumferences, Lilja can be found pursuing the perfect piece of fried chicken, feigning interest in the skill set required for cricket and #anythinglambeau.
Tim Doherty and Lilja discussed the potential and possibilities of a hurricane named Delta (which just skirted the Pine Belt), what constitutes a sport versus an event featuring athletes and baseball ala bubble.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.