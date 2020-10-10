Skies start to clear out Sunday afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight cloudy skies are expected with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
For Sunday look for cloudy skies in the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon with highs around 81 and lows again in the mid to upper 60s by Monday morning.
During the day Monday, you can expect sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s.
Mainly sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s with lows in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
By Friday and Saturday, cooler weather arrives with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s by Saturday morning.
