Petal police investigating Saturday grocery store robbery

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after a local grocery store was robbed Saturday evening in Petal.
According to Petal Police Department Detective Michael Crawford, the robbery took place around 4:45 p.m. at the Chappell Hill grocery store when a man, slender in figure, walked into the store and demanded money from a cashier.
Crawford said when the suspect got to the cashier, he pointed to a weapon on his waist and told the cashier, “Don’t do anything stupid. Just give me all the money.”
The cashier gave the suspect the money, and the suspect went into the passenger side of a silver Toyota car and fled the scene.
The suspect, as pictured below, is believed to be six-feet in height and was wearing a red jacket with a black Addidas shirt.
If anyone has information on the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts, contact PPD at (601) 544-5331.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.