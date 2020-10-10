Pendorff community becomes part of Laurel Oct. 25

“We will, over time, install sanitary sewers to the residents in Pendorff,” Magee said. “The majority of the residents in Pendorff have no sewer, they have septic tanks. So, we will hook up to these sanitary sewers where the water will not stay on the premises, but it will go to our treatment plants at either Massey or Smiley Lagoon. We will also be upgrading the water system. Most of the residents in Pendorff have small water lines, thin PVC pipes. We will upgrade that to larger lines. They have no fire hydrants in Pendorff because the lines are not large enough.”