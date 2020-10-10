Ole Miss preparing for Nick Saban, Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Rebels face their toughest test to date on Saturday when Alabama comes to town.
The last time the Rebels had consistent success against the Tide was from 2014 to 2016 - when Lane Kiffin served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator - going 2-1 in that stretch.
Since that time, the offensive philosophy has changed within the SEC, from widespread run-heavy schemes to lethal aerial threats. It’s a far cry from what Kiffin witnessed while in Tuscaloosa.
“They are so much more dynamic on offense, and how they play and they’re pushing the ball downfield," head coach Lane Kiffin said. "We played them, they had Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Trent Richardson, great offensive line, McElroy, all that. But it was a different offense. A more, grind it out, slow. People could keep scores closer. Now they just kind of blow everybody out, just a totally different style of offense, whatever that’s been the last six years.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.