Ole Miss preparing for Nick Saban, Alabama

“They are so much more dynamic on offense, and how they play and they’re pushing the ball downfield," head coach Lane Kiffin said. "We played them, they had Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Trent Richardson, great offensive line, McElroy, all that. But it was a different offense. A more, grind it out, slow. People could keep scores closer. Now they just kind of blow everybody out, just a totally different style of offense, whatever that’s been the last six years.”