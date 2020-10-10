MSU hopes to bounce back, “execute” against Kentucky

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Fourteen points in a Mike Leach offense is extremely low when you consider the numbers the Air Raid offense usually puts up on the scoreboard.
Despite posting 400 yards of offense, KJ Costello threw three interceptions last week. The main reason for MSU’s struggles in the loss was the zone defense Arkansas used, dropping eight defenders in coverage, making it harder for Costello to take shots down field.
Facing deep zone coverage is something Mike Leach is used to seeing, and he says execution and consistency are the keys.
“We’ve always anticipated it. Over the years we’ve seen a lot more zone than we have man," Leach said. "We have to be a lot more precise where we align and where we sit. We have to go out there and execute. We had a lot of chances that game too. We have to get better. We have to be a steady, consistent team.”
