Monster Mash Trick or Treat kicks off in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Oct. 10, the Little Black Creek Campground kicked off its Monster Mash Trick or Treat Party.
The campground is hosting the event each Saturday for the rest of October.
The fun began with a golf cart parade. Participants decorated golf carts and dressed up in costumes to drive around the campground and toss out candy.
Owner Jordan Nettles said tonight was an exciting kickoff and he expects Halloween to be a big event.
“I’m expecting a lot more people, we’ll have a couple of food vendors on Halloween weekend before the parade starts and after,” Nettles said.
After the parade, the decorated campers and cabins handed out candy to trick or treaters.
“All of our campers will be decorated and handing out candy and then the golf cart parade will be throwing out candy,” said Nettles.
People who want to attend a Monster Mash event can visit the Little Black Creek Campground Facebook page to see the schedule for the upcoming events.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.