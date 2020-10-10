$2.5 million renovation of PRCC’s Seal Hall to begin in December

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the main academic buildings on the Poplarville campus of Pearl River Community College is about to get a major makeover.
Seal Hall, which was built in 1967, will be renovated, beginning in December.
It’s a $2.5 million project.
“(It) will include brand new classroom space, upgraded office space for our faculty, new lobbies, new entrance, it’s right in the heart of our campus and I think it’s going to be a great addition,” said Adam Breerwood, president of Pearl River Community College.
Meanwhile, PRCC just opened a new science building annex about six weeks ago.
It was part of a construction project that also involved the renovation of the college’s existing science building, which was built in 1966.
The total cost of that project was about $5 million.
“We really feel like this will provide the necessary tools for our faculty, staff and our students,” Breerwood said. “STEM education is big these days and we want to be able to provide the very best of that education.”
And, PRCC is wrapping up work on two new residence halls, located next to Dobie Holden Stadium.
Work began in the summer of 2019 is scheduled for completion in January.
The dorms will house 260 students.
“That’s 260 additional students on our campus, which will breathe a sense of fresh air, new life to our campus,” Breerwood said.
Breerwood also said that PRCC has had nine consecutive semesters of enrollment growth.
