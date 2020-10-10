Hub City man wanted in connection with Friday shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of shooting his girlfriend Friday night
HPD is looking for 26-year-old Jonathan Booth of Hattiesburg.
HPD identified Booth as the suspect in a shooting that took place around 10 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Milton Barnes Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Booth had fled the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information can contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 (STOP).
