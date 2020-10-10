Honoring World Mental Health Day amid coronavirus pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today is World Mental Health Day, and we look into the importance of mental health and how COVID-19 is playing a huge part in the disorder.
“We should all be concerned about our own mental health as well as our loved ones and our friends and family,” said Pine Grove administrator Debbie Sanford.
Mental health affects how we think and feel. To help our loved ones, Sanford helps break down the signs.
“If someone is feeling down for a prolonged period of time, they don’t seem to be able to get through that. Maybe they have some prolonged sadness and feelings of maybe harming themselves. They certainly need to reach out to professionals to get some assistance,” Sanford said.
Sanford said during 2020, mental health issues have increased due to COVID-19.
“During this year, we have seen an increase in suicides throughout the nation, as well as drug overdoses, an increase in the use of alcohol and illicit drugs. We know that this year has been particularly difficult for all of us but particularly for those that have already had some depression issues. We know it’s been particularly difficult because of the isolation related to the COVID virus.” said Sanford.
If you or a loved one is dealing with mental health, you can reach out to Pine Grove for assistance and talk to a professional health provider.
You can also reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
