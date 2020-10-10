Former Perry Co. Sheriff Herring passed away Saturday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former sheriff for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office passed away Saturday.
Carlos W. Herring served as Perry County Sheriff for 20 years, from 1988 to 2008, as he became the longest-serving sheriff in Perry County history.
PCSO made a statement on Herring’s passing on their Facebook page.
“We appreciate his service to the citizens of Perry County and we will truly miss him,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, in the Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
