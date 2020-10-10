First Alert: Last of Tropical Storm Delta moving out of the Pine Belt

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The last of the rain bands from Tropical Storm Delta are moving out of the Pine Belt.
Delta made landfall near Creole, La. on Friday afternoon and was downgraded to a tropical storm around 1 a.m. Saturday.
The only tornado watches Delta triggered in South Mississippi were in Wayne, Greene and George counties around 4 a.m. Those watches will expire later Saturday morning as the rain band crosses the state line into Alabama.
There will still be some spotty showers and gusty winds in the area throughout the morning and afternoon Saturday, but the threat for severe weather will be near zero.
There will be little chance for rain Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.