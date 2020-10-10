Delta knocks out power to thousands in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Electric companies in South Mississippi are reporting thousands of outages caused by now Tropical Storm Delta.
Delta made landfall in southwest Louisiana on Friday afternoon as a Category 2 hurricane and was downgraded to a tropical storm around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Southern Pine Electric is reporting more than 2,400 outages spread throughout Rankin, Copiah and Jasper counties.
Mississippi Power is reporting more than 700 outages in Forrest and Stone counties.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is reporting nearly 300 outages.
Singing River Electric is reporting nearly 200 outages stretching from Harrison County to George County.
Dixie Electric is reporting less than 70 outages in its service area.
