Third Hattiesburg Restaurant Week set to begin on Monday

“We have more participation this year than we’ve had in our two previous years, so a lot of our local restaurants and others really want to be a part of supporting local restaurants,” she said. “People come from far and wide because dining is often the main event here, so it gives us an opportunity through ‘Hattiesburg Restaurant Week’ to really celebrate all of our chefs and just the wonderful tourism sector that people love to be able to dine in or carry out for all of our great foodies.”