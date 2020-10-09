Third Hattiesburg Restaurant Week set to begin on Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - VisitHATTIESBURG has announced the city’s third annual Hattiesburg Restaurant Week, scheduled for Oct. 12-18.
Partnering with local restaurants to highlight culinary offerings, Restaurant Week is expected to attract foodies from across the region and support sales for Hattiesburg eateries.
This year’s overall theme is OctoberFEAST. Favorite menu items and Restaurant Week exclusive specials will be featured at 40 participating restaurants.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 18, diners are encouraged to try new tastes across the city.
A Foodie Guide showcasing the week’s feature menu items and tickets for special events that happening during the week can be found at: visithburg.org/eatlocal.
The guide is divided by districts so that visitors and locals can plan meals throughout Hattiesburg.
Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG, says the annual event is continuing to grow.
“We have more participation this year than we’ve had in our two previous years, so a lot of our local restaurants and others really want to be a part of supporting local restaurants,” she said. “People come from far and wide because dining is often the main event here, so it gives us an opportunity through ‘Hattiesburg Restaurant Week’ to really celebrate all of our chefs and just the wonderful tourism sector that people love to be able to dine in or carry out for all of our great foodies.”
Additionally, Downtown Hattiesburg and Newpointe Shopping Center will host Culinary Crawls during Restaurant Week. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Downtown Hattiesburg Culinary Crawl will feature stops at The Porter, Fairley’s Wings, Art of Roux food truck at Southern Prohibition Brewery and Blu Jazz Café.
In West Hattiesburg, Half Shell Oyster House, South Mouth Deli and Smallcakes have partnered to offer a take-out Culinary Crawl on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Participating restaurants were provided with promotional items to display during Restaurant Week, including bill inserts and themed coasters. VisitHATTIESBURG is encouraging patrons to share Restaurant Week meals on social media using #EatHBURG. All who participate digitally will be entered to win daily giveaways.
The headliner of Hattiesburg’s third annual Restaurant Week will be the launch of the new HATTIES[BURGER] Trail, which highlights local eateries offering a hamburger on their regular menu. The new trail is an ideal socially distant activity for families and friends to enjoy at their leisure.
VisitHATTIESBURG and its partners have adopted best practices for keeping visitors and locals safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
