Renovation work at USM’s Cook Library nearing completion

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A multi-million dollar renovation of the Joseph Anderson Cook Library at the University of Southern Mississippi will be wrapping up soon.
Chris Crenshaw, senior associate vice president for facilities, planning and management at USM says work should be complete in January.
It’s an $11 million dollar project, which includes the construction of the Bower Academic Center.
That center is being funded with $1.7 million in private gifts.
“The Bower Center will probably be complete a little ahead of that schedule, we’re putting some finishing touches on that,” said Crenshaw.
Southern Miss is also completing work on Southern Station, a combination stage and event center which is funded by the USM Alumni Association, and the Union/Stadium Plaza, which has gotten a new stage area for live music and additional lighting.
A project to improve the outside of the William David McCain Library and Archives was finished in September and a new spectator section for beach volleyball has recently been completed.
“(The spectator section) was a privately-funded project and it provided basically decking, bathrooms, team areas for up to four teams,” Crenshaw said.
And this week, USM began work to upgrade the electronic message board at the intersection of Hardy Street and Highway 49.
That’s a $225,000 project.
“It’s going to be a much nicer, I think aesthetically-pleasing type sign there for the university and of course, for us, it’s a way to reach a lot of potential students and visitors,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw also said a new parking lot being built at the intersection of N. 35th Avenue and Montague Boulevard will add about 60 spaces.
He said it should be finished in December.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.