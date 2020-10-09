Pine Belt counties receive millions to offset cost of Easter tornado debris removal

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt counties will be receiving millions of dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offset the cost of debris removal from the deadly Easter Sunday tornadoes.
Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Friday more than $6.82 million in FEMA Public Assistance Grants were approved for Covington and Jasper counties, as well as the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The Easter storms killed more than a dozen people and injured many more.
“In the wake of several strong storms and tornadoes this Easter, communities across Mississippi were faced with massive cleanup expenses,” Wicker said in a news release. “These funds from FEMA will help our counties recover and prepare for future storms and other natural disasters.”
“These FEMA grants focus on work done to insure public safety following the deadly storms last Easter. Debris removal is an immediate priority following disasters, and this assistance will ease the budgetary burdens on MDOT and Covington and Jasper counties,” Hyde-Smith said.
The FEMA grants will cover 75% of project costs and include:
- Covington County will receive $3,243,015 to offset the cost of removing more than 226,000 cubic yards of debris.
- Jasper County will receive $1,291,028 to offset the cost of removing more than 197,285 cubic yards of debris.
- MDOT will receive $2,287,720 to offset debris removal operations in Clarke, Covington, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, and Walthall counties.
President Donald Trump issued a federal disaster declaration on April 16 in response to the storms.
