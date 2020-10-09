One killed, two injured in Hattiesburg wreck

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon wreck killed one person and injured two others in Hattiesburg.
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 59 near the 62 mile marker just after 3 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD. Two others were transported to a local hospital.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed as emergency personnel responded to the scene. All lanes have since opened.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.