MSDH, EOC advise residents to prepare now for Hurricane Delta

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As Hurricane Delta approaches, the Mississippi Department of Health is advising residents to prepare now for dangerous hurricane conditions.
When it comes to preparing for a storm, there are several things residents should keep in their homes.
MSDH recommends having several clean containers for water, saying they should be large enough for a three-to-five day supply of water, which is about five gallons for each person.
It is also a good idea to have water-purifying supplies like iodine tablets or chlorine.
MSDH also says to have a three-to-five day supply of non-perishable food. And, to have sleeping bags or extra blankets.
Although Hurricane Delta is not predicted to make landfall in the Magnolia State, Gov. Tate Reeves warns that tornadoes are possible.
“Just because you’re not in our coastal counties, doesn’t mean you’re going to be spared," said Gov. Reeves. "Over the next 72 hours, there’s going to be lots of rain in Mississippi. There’s the potential for tornadoes, which, we always know during hurricanes, there’s a real potential for spinoff tornadoes. The highest likelihood of that is in the south part of our state in Pearl River and Hancock counties. But we do have some level of risk, marginal chances of tornadoes in the rest of our state as well.”
With the possibility of tornadoes, it’s extremely important to have a weather radio. They are battery-operated, so if power is lost, alerts will still be received.
Officials with the Forrest County Emergency Management Agency stress the importance of staying weather aware.
“The main thing they need to do is just be aware of the weather situation,” said Glen Moore, Forrest County Emergency Management Director. “Pay attention to the local weather affiliates, social media, you know just in case- we don’t anticipate a change in the track- but just pay attention just in case that change was to happen and the track was to change.”
Moore says the Forrest County EOC will be staffed overnight Friday.
