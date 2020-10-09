Moselle Elementary School creates student newscast

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2020 school year has been unlike any other because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A great group of students at Moselle Elementary School come together to make sure their classmates learning from home are still informed about what’s happening inside the school during this time.
They are taking school announcements to the next level.
Lights, camera, action!
The exclusive MESN-TV is a weekly news update from Moselle Elementary School.
One student said during the broadcast, “Well, let’s get started.”
“Now to our lunch menu. I’m Gracelyn Butler and I’m going to give you your delicious lunch menu,” said Gracelyn Butler.
5th-grade gifted students take their weekly announcements to a whole new level. This new, informative, and fun approach is helping keep in-person students connected to those distance learners during the pandemic.
Moselle Elementary School teacher Melody Hicks said,
“We have some that may be quarantined because of family members that have COVID. So, this was a good way for parents and students to see what was going on at the school,” said MES teacher Melody Hicks.
After current events are covered, you can find the students acting our infomercials with some important details.
“Drop off, how pick up line works, if they are absent, how to get a note and just all of those bits of information that they didn’t have to read from a piece of paper,” Hicks said.
The newscast wouldn’t be complete without the updated forecast.
One student said, “It’s going to be partly cloudy and 74 degrees.”
Take a look behind the scenes.
After the cameras stopped rolling, a few of the on-air personalities had a little time in between commercial breaks to talk more about their segments. One in particular, the teacher spotlight.
“Our new teacher like Ms. Perkins that Ryleigh did, I didn’t even know she was here,” Hensley Kate Robinson said.
“I didn’t even know she was a teacher,” Ryleigh Robinson said.
The show airs every Monday morning for the entire school to get updated headlines brought to life by the group of dedicated school journalists.
“So far, my favorite part is doing the birthdays,” said Ryleigh.
“My favorite part is doing the lunch menu,” Gracelyn said.
“My favorite part is doing the main anchor,” Kenley Magee said
Magee added, “Thanks for watching. See you next week.”
