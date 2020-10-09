Mayor, state auditor react to former Bay Springs city clerk pleading guilty

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Bay Springs City Clerk Randy James pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in connection to an embezzlement scheme that prosecutors said bilked the city out of more than $300,000.
“It just shocked me that Randy would do that," Bay Springs Mayor J.E. Smith said. "I guess I would have trusted him, I did trust him. I guess was the problem, with all the city funds.”
Smith said the board didn’t notice anything wrong with the city budget until the bank told the board James frequently moved city money.
After a tip, the State Auditor’s office investigated James and found he arranged invoices to fraudulent companies totaling more than $300,000.
He then diverted the funds and wired it to scammers running a lottery scheme.
“Mr. James took this money over a fairly small amount of time," State Auditor Shad White said. "I mean our investigation focused on August 2017 to April 2018. That’s not a ton of time, and he ended up getting control, taking about 10% of the town’s budget.”
In February 2019, the State Auditor’s office issued a demand for James to pay back nearly $325,000. That includes the money he embezzled plus interest and investigation costs.
“It is a particularly large case, so it was the ninth largest embezzlement case we dealt with in the last 10 years here in the state auditor’s office,” White said.
Fortunately, Smith says Bay Springs has enough money in reserves, so taxes won’t be raised and essential city projects will continue.
“There’s a lot we could have done with it, but luckily, I have a good bit of money in reserves so it really didn’t hurt the city that bad,” Smith said. "Of course, any time $300,000 comes up missing it’s going to hurt you in the long run.”
Smith said the money could have helped repave roads sooner or purchase newer playground equipment.
“We did get information about this initially from a tip," White said. "So it’s generally important for people to know that most of our good investigations don’t start with a routine audit. They actually typically start with a type from a whistleblower, so that’s what happened in this case.”
White advises any official who thinks something could be wrong to contact his office with a tip.
The investigation also found James guilty of income tax fraud.
In his plea agreement, James agreed to pay more than $420,000 in restitution, divided between the State Auditor’s office, the Internal Revenue Service and RLI Surety.
