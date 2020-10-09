HPSD receives Chromebooks for students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Public School District received over 3,800 Chromebooks.
The purchase was made with $200 million allocated by the state legislature to improve distance learning capabilities across the state.
With these new laptops, HPSD now has enough devices for each student to have their own.
“This will allow us more opportunities to make sure that all of our students have a device in the classroom as well as connectivity at home,” said HPSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Williams.
"With the hybrid model and the 100% online model that we offer here at Hattiesburg school district it is imperative that each student has a device at home and at school- at the campus,” said Technology Director Joshua George.
