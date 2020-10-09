Home destroyed by fire in Hebron community Thursday night

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in the Hebron community was destroyed by a fire Thursday night.
According to Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, the resident, Ellis Ray Crosby, was sleeping on his living room couch when he woke up to heavy smoke in the home shortly after 8 p.m.
Bumgardner said that a candle that was burning in the back bedroom was possibly the reason for the fire.
When the first crew firefighters arrived, the single-story Jim Walter home was covered in flames and they quickly began to put the fire out.
Crosby was able to escape the home without injury and no other injuries were reported.
Hebron, Soso, Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire department firefighters responded to the fire, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
Bumgardner says the fire council is urging citizens to remember to stay alert when burning candles at home and never leave them unattended.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.