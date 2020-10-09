Gametime - Week 6

Gametime - Week 6
By Taylor Curet | October 9, 2020 at 1:05 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 1:05 AM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Delta through a wrench into week six of the high school football season and it made for a soggy Thursday night of Gametime.

Here’s a look at some of Thursday’s scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • West Jones (35) Taylorsville (21)
  • Petal (21) Brandon (0)
  • Laurel (57) Natchez (38)
  • Seminary (21) Tylertown (0)
  • South Jones (49) Pass Christian (24)
  • Northeast Jones (8) Florence (5)
  • Sumrall (28) Purvis (21)
  • PCS (49) Simpson Academy (32)
  • East Marion (26) St. Patrick (6)
  • Magee (20) West Marion (6)
  • Resurrection Catholic (28) Richton (0)
  • East Central (14) Wayne County (3)
  • Leake County (20) Sacred Heart (12)
  • Poplarville (42) Stone (20)
  • Union (42) Stringer (3)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (35) Newton County Academy (10)
  • Raleigh (54) Yazoo County (7)
  • Leake Academy (34) Wayne Academy (14)
  • Mount Olive (28) Sebastopol (23)
  • Greene County (27) FCAHS (0)
  • Pearl River Central (28) Long Beach (7)
  • Northwest Rankin (52) George County (27)
  • Enterprise-Clarke (38) Mize (0)

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.