Gametime - Week 6

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Delta through a wrench into week six of the high school football season and it made for a soggy Thursday night of Gametime.
Here’s a look at some of Thursday’s scores from around the Pine Belt:
- West Jones (35) Taylorsville (21)
- Petal (21) Brandon (0)
- Laurel (57) Natchez (38)
- Seminary (21) Tylertown (0)
- South Jones (49) Pass Christian (24)
- Northeast Jones (8) Florence (5)
- Sumrall (28) Purvis (21)
- PCS (49) Simpson Academy (32)
- East Marion (26) St. Patrick (6)
- Magee (20) West Marion (6)
- Resurrection Catholic (28) Richton (0)
- East Central (14) Wayne County (3)
- Leake County (20) Sacred Heart (12)
- Poplarville (42) Stone (20)
- Union (42) Stringer (3)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (35) Newton County Academy (10)
- Raleigh (54) Yazoo County (7)
- Leake Academy (34) Wayne Academy (14)
- Mount Olive (28) Sebastopol (23)
- Greene County (27) FCAHS (0)
- Pearl River Central (28) Long Beach (7)
- Northwest Rankin (52) George County (27)
- Enterprise-Clarke (38) Mize (0)
