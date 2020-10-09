Downtown Hattiesburg offering smorgasbord of events

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Hattiesburg Association officially has launched a fun challenge for the last quarter of 2020 called “Get Out and Get Downtown.”
Downtown Hattiesburg merchants have joined together to bring the public a series of “mini” events open to locals and visitors alike.
The seasonal events are presented in cooperation with Corner Market and Visit Mississippi, the state’s official tourism marketing organization.
Guests are encouraged to plan a full day of themed activities, while supporting locally-owned businesses in downtown Hattiesburg. Or, folks can just drop by at their leisure and join in the fun.
Event categories include “Family Fun,” “Mom’s Day Out,” “Tastes and Sips” and “Night on the Town,” as well as creative workshops and learning opportunities, live music and shopping and retail promotions.
“We are excited to see busy shops, bustling restaurants and live entertainment once again in downtown,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. "We’ve heard from so many patrons who have missed annual headliner events like “Live at Five” and the craft beer festival.
“We took that to heart, and we are pleased to offer these smaller events that promise to bring that unique downtown vibe people are looking for. I can’t thank all of our downtown merchants enough for their creativity and cooperation to band together to finish out 2020 strong.”
To kick off the event series, several downtown restaurants are partnering to offer a “culinary crawl,” next week during Hattiesburg Restaurant Week.
On Tuesday, The Porter Public House, Southern Prohibition Brewery and Art of Roux Food Truck, Fairley’s Wings and More, and Blu Jazz Café will serve food and drink pairings in a progressive dinner format.
Tickets are now on sale for two available seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Downtown Hattiesburg’s Facebook page. Advanced purchase tickets are required.
“The culinary crawl is just the start to several weeks of great events being presented in Downtown Hattiesburg,” Saffle said. "From dance lessons, art classes, floral design and workshops galore, there is certainly something for everyone.
“We’ve organized all the events by theme and day, so there are plenty of ways to be entertained. We encourage locals and visitors to join in the fun, and get out and get downtown.”
“Get Out and Get Downtown” events will follow public health official guidelines.
Downtown establishments are following all safety procedures, and many events will require advance registration with limited capacity. Masks and social distancing are required.
For more information and the full calendar of events, visit downtownhattiesburg.com/events or visit the DHA Facebook page for more details.
