Diabetes Foundation Board member encourages public to join Walk for Diabetes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Eye Center is encouraging the Hattiesburg community to take part in the 2020 virtual Walk for Diabetes.
Retina surgeon Dr. Jaime Jiminez with the center is a board member for the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.
He is encouraging people to take part in the virtual walk for the diabetes fundraiser this month.
“We are asking people to walk in their own way and their own pace and their own times," Jiminez said. "Send photos to us and share with us and just let’s do this together.”
The center’s staff is also participating in their own way.
“Every year we, the clinic, donate a certain amount of money to the diabetes foundation," Jiminez said. "Plus, the employees have their own little activities they will be performing on their own. They will contribute at their leisure.”
All proceeds raised benefits families dealing with diabetes and research efforts.
“We have research that we’re supporting mainly at the University Medical Center," Jiminez said. "All those things are important. Your donations will stay here, right here in Mississippi.”
Diabetes is one of the leading causes of adult blindness.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.